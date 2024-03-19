KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

