KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $108.13.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

