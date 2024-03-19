KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

