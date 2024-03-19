Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. Knife River has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Knife River by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

