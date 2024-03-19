Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $46.48 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and $28.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,617,075 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

