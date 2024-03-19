Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Kopin Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $241.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

