KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 99,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KORE Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Stock Up 2.6 %

KORE Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,896. KORE Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

