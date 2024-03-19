KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,167 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 372,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 319.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 363,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 341.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 231,831 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 30,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also

