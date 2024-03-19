KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4 %
KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 30,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
