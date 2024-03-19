Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

