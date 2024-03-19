Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $61.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kroger traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 380964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

