Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $61.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after buying an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

