K&S Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KSC)

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

K&S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get K&S alerts:

About K&S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

K&S Corporation Limited engages in the transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.