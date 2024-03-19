Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 7.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $108.75. Approximately 73,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 104,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Recommended Stories

