KWB Wealth Buys New Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775,050 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 19,995,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 448,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $627.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

