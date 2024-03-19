KWB Wealth Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL remained flat at $43.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 561,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,662. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

