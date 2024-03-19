Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 7,186,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,965,723. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.