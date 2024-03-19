Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $925.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,441. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $878.50 and a 200-day moving average of $749.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

