Kwmg LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 14,389,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,517,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

