Kwmg LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.88. The stock had a trading volume of 455,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.