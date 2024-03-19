Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. 2,015,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

