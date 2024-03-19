Kwmg LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $403,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

