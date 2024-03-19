Kwmg LLC Purchases 737 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 215,281 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

