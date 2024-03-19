Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $124.89. 916,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,809. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

