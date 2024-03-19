Kwmg LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 969,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.