Kwmg LLC Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 1,614,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,467. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

