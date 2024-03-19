Kwmg LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

