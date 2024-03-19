Kwmg LLC Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.00. 2,536,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $257.71.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
