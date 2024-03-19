Kwmg LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 410,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,965. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
