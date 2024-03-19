Lakewood Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 4,310,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,533,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

