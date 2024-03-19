Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,526 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,755 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,065. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

