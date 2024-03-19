Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. 13,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.