Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,972,000.

VXUS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,323. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

