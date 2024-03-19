Lakewood Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. 397,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.