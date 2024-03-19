Lakewood Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $66.02.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

