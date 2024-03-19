Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 2.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.58. The company had a trading volume of 398,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.60.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

