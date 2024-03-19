Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.