Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.89. 295,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.