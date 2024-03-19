Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. 2,875,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,626. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

