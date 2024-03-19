Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

