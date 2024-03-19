Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,362.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 773,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.