Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $164,559,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

