Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,945,000 after buying an additional 5,439,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

