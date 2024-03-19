LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 35,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

