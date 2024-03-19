Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 320.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
