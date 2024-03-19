Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 320.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

