Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,588. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

