Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Kinect by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Kinect by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WKC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 73,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

