Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,368 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WTS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $192.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

