Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,499 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

