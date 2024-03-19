Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1,302.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,486. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,145.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

