Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. 73,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,851. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.