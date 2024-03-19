Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. 73,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,851. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
